 Medical Monday: Psychiatry With Dr. Mark Rapp 12/28/20 | WAMC
Vox Pop

Medical Monday: Psychiatry With Dr. Mark Rapp 12/28/20

  • Art of two profiles showing the brain.
    https://pixy.org/97592/ / Creative Commons (CC0) license.

Psychiatrist Dr. Mark Rapp of Albany Medical Center joins us today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Medical Monday

