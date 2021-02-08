 Medical Monday: Podiatry With Dr. Douglas Tumen 2/8/21 | WAMC
Vox Pop

Medical Monday: Podiatry With Dr. Douglas Tumen 2/8/21

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins Medical Monday to discuss podiatry and podiatric surgery today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Tumen has been practicing podiatry for more than 30 years. He's a graduate of the Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and he's board certified in foot surgery and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Tumen is also an avid marathon runner! 

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org. 

Medical Monday

