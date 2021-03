Joining us on this Medical Monday is Dr. Robert Sax. He’s an ophthalmologist, a retinal specialist and director of Retina Services at Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region. He’s here to answer your questions about everything from macular degeneration to diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein disease. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.