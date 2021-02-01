Medical Monday: Internal Medicine With Dr. Stephen Alsdorf 2/1/21

Dr. Stephen Alsdorf, an internal medicine family practitioner joins us today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Stephen Alsdorf is a family medicine physician at Community Health Programs in Great Barrington, Mass., where he cares primarily for adult patients. He has a special interest in sports medicine, musculo-skeletal and metabolic health, and cardiovascular issues. He is a graduate of the UMass Medical School and completed his internship and residency at Boston University.

Dr. Alsdorf is focused on how a patient’s lifestyle impacts their health, and almost always prescribes exercise and the great outdoors as treatments for better health and wellness.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org