 Medical Monday: Internal Medicine With Dr. Stephen Alsdorf 2/1/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Medical Monday: Internal Medicine With Dr. Stephen Alsdorf 2/1/21

Dr. Stephen Alsdorf, an internal medicine family practitioner joins us today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Dr. Stephen Alsdorf is a family medicine physician at Community Health Programs in Great Barrington, Mass., where he cares primarily for adult patients. He has a special interest in sports medicine, musculo-skeletal and metabolic health, and cardiovascular issues. He is a graduate of the UMass Medical School and completed his internship and residency at Boston University.

Dr. Alsdorf is focused on how a patient’s lifestyle  impacts their health, and almost always prescribes exercise and the great outdoors as treatments for better health and wellness.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Tags: 
Medical Monday
internal medicine

Related Content

Medical Monday: Ophthalmology With Dr. Jonathan Huz

Dr. Jonathan Huz
Provided by Retina Consultants

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Jonathan Huz, assistant professor of ophthalmology at Albany Medical College who practices at retina consultants in Slingerlands, New York. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Medical Monday: Pulmonology With Dr. Nagendra Madisi

Today we talk pulmonology with Dr. Nagendra Madisi of Albany Medical Center. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dentistry With Dr. David Mitola 1/11/21

Dr. David Mitola

It's Dentistry today with Dr. David Mitola of Mitola Family Dentistry in Cohoes, New York. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Medical Monday: Psychiatry With Dr. Mark Rapp 12/28/20

Art of two profiles showing the brain.
https://pixy.org/97592/ / Creative Commons (CC0) license.

Psychiatrist Dr. Mark Rapp of Albany Medical Center joins us today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 