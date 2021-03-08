Medical Monday: Gastroenterology With Dr. Nour Parsa 3/8/21

Dr. Nour Parsa joins us for this gastroenterology episode! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Nour Parsa is a gastroenterologist at Albany Med, where she treats adults with general gastrointestinal conditions and disorders, including celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and diseases of the esophagus, including GERD. She also performs endoscopies and other screenings for colon cancer. Dr. Parsa completed fellowship training in gastroenterology and hepatology at Albany Med. She completed residency training in internal medicine at the University of Arizona, where she also earned her medical degree.