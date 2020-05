Dr. Era Hanspal is a neurologist at Albany Med specializing in Huntington’s disease and other movement disorders. She is the director of the Huntington’s disease predictive genetic testing program at Albany Med and is an active participant in a wide variety of community outreach programs related to Huntington’s disease. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

