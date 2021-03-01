 Medical Monday: Dr. David Veltre 3/1/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Medical Monday: Dr. David Veltre 3/1/21

  • Dr. David Veltre in his white coat.
    Dr. David Veltre

Dr. David Veltre, a hand and upper extremity specialist at SVMC joins us today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Dr. Veltre earned his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine in Massachusetts and his master’s in biomedical engineering from Cornell University in New York.

After having completed both an orthopedic research residency and an orthopedic surgery residency at Boston University Medical Center, he served in a hand and upper extremity fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic and Metro-Health Medical Center in Ohio.

Dr. Veltre joined SVMC and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians in September 2020.

Tags: 
Medical Monday
orthopedics

Related Content

Medical Monday: Oncology With Dr. Tia Olds 2/22/21

Dr. Tia Olds is an African American woman and in this photo is wearing a bright red shirt
NYOH

Joining us this afternoon to respond to your questions and comments is Dr. Tia Olds, a board-certified radiation oncologist with New York Oncology Hematology in Albany and Amsterdam. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Medical Monday: Podiatry With Dr. Douglas Tumen 2/8/21

Dr. Doug Tumen
Hudson Valley Foot Associates

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins Medical Monday to discuss podiatry and podiatric surgery today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Medical Monday: Internal Medicine With Dr. Stephen Alsdorf 2/1/21

Dr. Stephen Alsdorf

Dr. Stephen Alsdorf, an internal medicine family practitioner joins us today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 