Medical Monday: Dr. David Veltre 3/1/21

Dr. David Veltre, a hand and upper extremity specialist at SVMC joins us today. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Veltre earned his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine in Massachusetts and his master’s in biomedical engineering from Cornell University in New York.

After having completed both an orthopedic research residency and an orthopedic surgery residency at Boston University Medical Center, he served in a hand and upper extremity fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic and Metro-Health Medical Center in Ohio.

Dr. Veltre joined SVMC and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians in September 2020.