Dr. Robert Phang joins us for Medical Monday today. He is a cardiac electrophysiologist with Albany Associates In Cardiology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Dr. Phang specializes in heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia, heart conduction abnormalities, fainting, and sudden cardiac death. WAMC’s Ray Graf hosts.

