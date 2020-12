Medical Examiner Finds NH House Speaker Died From COVID-19

A medical examiner has ruled that New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19.

Hinch, who was only sworn in a week ago as leader of the state's newly Republican-led Legislature, died Wednesday. The medical examiner announced Hinch's cause of death Thursday.

Hinch was 71 and was starting his seventh, two-year term in the state House. He previously served as majority leader for the 2016-17 session and as minority leader when Democrats were in control the last two years.

Rep. Sherman Packard, who is serving his 15th term in the House, will remain the acting speaker until the full House membership meets Jan. 6.

