 The Media Project #1574 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1574 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

By David Guistina 1 hour ago

(Airs 08/01/21 @ 6 p.m. & 08/02/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about Margaret Sullivan’s column on how the media should cover the attack on American democracy, the latest numbers on the declining economic state of newspapers, and much more.

Tags: 
The Media Project

Related Content

The Media Project #1573 - Alan, Judy, Barbara, Rex

By Jul 25, 2021

(Airs 07/25/21 @ 6 p.m. & 07/26/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about why journalists are special, whether Fox is a real news channel, a tribute to a remarkable journalist, and much more.

The Media Project #1572 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Ira

By Jul 18, 2021

(Airs 07/18/21 @ 6 p.m. & 07/19/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about un-publishing the news in a digital world, the impact of a decline in news room employment on journalism, and much more.

The Media Project #1571 - Alan, Rosemary, Judy, Rex

By Jul 11, 2021

(Airs 07/11/21 @ 6 p.m. & 07/12/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about some of the stories that got away, how news organization should covering more of the positive news about COVID-19, and much more.

The Media Project #1570 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

By WAMC Control Room Jul 4, 2021

(Airs 07/04/21 @ 6 p.m. & 07/05/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about how well the media covers weather and its link to climate change, a decision in North Carolina on tenure and its impact on the media, and much more.