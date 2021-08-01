The Media Project #1574 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

(Airs 07/11/21 @ 6 p.m. & 07/12/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about some of the stories that got away, how news organization should covering more of the positive news about COVID-19, and much more.