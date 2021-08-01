The Media Project #1574 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

(Airs 08/01/21 @ 6 p.m. & 08/02/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about Margaret Sullivan’s column on how the media should cover the attack on American democracy, the latest numbers on the declining economic state of newspapers, and much more.
