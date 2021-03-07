The Media Project #1553 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

(Airs 03/07/21 @ 6 p.m. & 03/08/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about what the press should do to encourage a higher vaccination rate, the New York Times newsroom in turmoil, and much more.
