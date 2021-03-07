 The Media Project #1553 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira | WAMC
The Media Project

The Media Project #1553 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

Airs 03/07/21 @ 6 p.m. & 03/08/21 @ 3 p.m.

(Airs 03/07/21 @ 6 p.m. & 03/08/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about what the press should do to encourage a higher vaccination rate, the New York Times newsroom in turmoil, and much more.

The Media Project

The Media Project #1552 - Alan, Judy, Rosemary, Rex

By WAMC Control Room Feb 28, 2021

(Airs 02/28/21 @ 6 p.m. & 03/01/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about whether media coverage built up New York Governor Cuomo, making his fall inevitable, lawmakers discussing how to limit fake news, and much more.

The Media Project #1551 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

By WAMC Control Room Feb 21, 2021

(Airs 02/21/21 @ 6 p.m. & 02/22/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk whether hedge funds buying newspapers are slowly destroying print journalism, the media ethics of CNN’s Chris Cuomo covering his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and much more.

The Media Project #1550 - Alan, Rosemary, Judy, Rex

By WAMC Control Room Feb 14, 2021

(Airs 02/14/21 @ 6 p.m. & 02/158/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about media coverage of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, whether newspaper journalists break more stories than broadcast journalists, and much more.

The Media Project #1549 - Alan, Rosemary, Ira, Rex

By WAMC Control Room Feb 7, 2021

(Airs 02/07/21 @ 6 p.m. & 02/08/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about seismic changes coming in journalism, whether Fox news is in trouble or not, how we should define a journalist, and much more.