 The Media Project #1548 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Judy | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1548 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Judy

By WAMC Control Room 2 hours ago

(Airs 01/31/21 @ 6 p.m. & 02/01/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about whether panel discussions on cable networks are productive, CNN’s Larry King and his interviewing legacy, and much more.

Related Content

The Media Project #1547 - Alan, Rosemary, Barbara, Rex

By WAMC Control Room Jan 24, 2021

(Airs 01/24/21 @ 6 p.m. & 01/25/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Barbara talk about covering multiple stories at once, whether newly promoted female White House reporters make a difference in coverage, and much more.

The Media Project #1546 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Judy

By WAMC Control Room Jan 17, 2021

(Airs 01/17/21 @ 6 p.m. & 01/18/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about the future of big tech and media, the value of editors, and much more.

The Media Project #1545 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Ira

By WAMC Control Room Jan 10, 2021

(Airs 01/10/21 @ 6 p.m. & 01/11/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about media coverage of the riot and breach of the U.S. Capitol, and more.

The Media Project #1544 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary

By WAMC Control Room Jan 3, 2021

(Airs 01/03/20 @ 6 p.m. & 01/04/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Judy talk about how secrecy has impacted Covid-19 due to federal regulation, the lingering effects of the Trump Administration on the media, and much more.