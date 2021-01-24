The Media Project #1547 - Alan, Rosemary, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 01/24/21 @ 6 p.m. & 01/25/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy talk about covering multiple stories at once, whether newly promoted female White House reporters make a difference in coverage, and much more.
