 The Media Project #1541 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Rosemary | WAMC
The Media Project

The Media Project #1541 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Rosemary

By 3 hours ago

(Airs 12/13/20 @ 6 p.m. & 12/14/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Editor and Investigative Journalist and Professor at the University at Albany, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rosemary, Rex and Judy talk about covering minority communities better, what happens to Fox news as networks further to the right move in, and much more.

