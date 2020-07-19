The Media Project #1520 - Alan, Rosemary, Jenn, Rex

(Airs 07/19/20 @ 6 p.m. & 07/20/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, and Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Jenn Smith, a reporter and Community Engagement Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rosemary, Jenn and Rex talk about what makes people avoid the news the controversy over Bari Weiss quitting the New York Times while attacking the newspaper, and much more.
