The Media Project #1519 - Alan, Rosemary, Judy, Rex

(Airs 07/12/20 @ 6 p.m. & 07/13/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, and Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current UAlbany Professor, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rosemary, Judy and Rex talk about trying to safeguard journalists from digital harassment, going to court to get information that’s important to the public, and much more.
