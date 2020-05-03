The Media Project #1509 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Judy

(Airs 05/03/20 @ 6 p.m. & 05/04/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Former Editor, Investigative Journalist and current Professor, Rosemary Armao. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Rosemary talk about TV ratings at their highest ever because of people at home during the coronavirus pandemic and how it shows a divided America, the problem with crowd photos and more.
