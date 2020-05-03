The Media Project #1509 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Judy

(Airs 04/19/20 @ 6 p.m. & 04/20/20 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor-at-Large Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about President Trump ripping off an episode of Hannity’s show for propaganda, the Bloomberg news scandal, and media coverage in the time of Covid-19.