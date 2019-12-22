The Media Project #1490 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

(Airs 12/15 @ 6 p.m. & 12/16/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former Editor and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Judy criticize the new movie Jewel for its inaccuracy about the behavior of journalists, what to do when one political party curry’s your favor as a journalist, a listener letter and more.