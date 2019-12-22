The Media Project #1490 - Alan, Rosemary, Rex, Ira

(Airs 12/22/19 @ 6 p.m. & 12/23/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former Editor and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about media coverage of impeachment, trusting the news media in the Trump era, what happened between Terri Gross and Adam Driver during a recording of Fresh Air, and much more.
Tags: