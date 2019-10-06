The Media Project #1479 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 09/29 @ 6 p.m. & 09/30/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former Editor and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about media coverage of the whistleblower complaint against President Trump, whether the fight against disinformation should be considered patriotism, how the press should handle insults from the President, and much more.