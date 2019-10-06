The Media Project #1479 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 10/06 @ 6 p.m. & 10/07/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former Editor and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about the optimism and pessimism a year from journalist Jamal Koshoggi’s death, the fully operational right wing media machine, and how it’s working in the Impeachment Inquiry.
