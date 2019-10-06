Related Program: 
The Media Project #1479 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 10/06 @ 6 p.m. & 10/07/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former Editor and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about the optimism and pessimism a year from journalist Jamal Koshoggi’s death, the fully operational right wing media machine, and how it’s working in the Impeachment Inquiry.

The Media Project

The Media Project #1478 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Ira

By Sep 29, 2019

(Airs 09/29 @ 6 p.m. & 09/30/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former Editor and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about media coverage of the whistleblower complaint against President Trump, whether the fight against disinformation should be considered patriotism, how the press should handle insults from the President, and much more.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Sep 27, 2019
Dr. Alan Chartock
Eric Korenman

In a preview of this week's Media Project, Dr. Alan Chartock, Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, and Ira Fusfeld talk about media coverage of the whistleblower complaint against President Trump. Smith begins the conversation by talking about what he says is good coverage in an NPR story by David Welna.

The Media Project #1477 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Rosemary

By Sep 22, 2019

(Airs 09/22 @ 6 p.m. & 09/23/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former Editor and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Rosemary talk about the botched Kavanaugh story in the New York Times, doing no harm versus minimizing harm, maintaining journalism in a free market, your letters and more.

The Media Project #1476 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Ira

By Sep 15, 2019

(Airs 09/15 @ 6 p.m. & 09/16/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association,. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Rosemary talk about news aggregators, whether newspapers model to survive, if journalists should stop reporting the names of mass shooters, and much more.