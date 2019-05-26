The Media Project #1460 - Alan, Judy, Ira, Cailin

(Airs 5/27 @ 6 p.m. & 5/27/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Ira and Cailin talk about the death of local newspapers, coverage of climate change, and politicians turned commentators, and much more.
