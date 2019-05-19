Related Program: 
The Media Project #1459 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Barbara

(Airs 5/19 @ 6 p.m. & 5/20/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about whether the Democrats should go on Fox, a new study that shows journalism has become more subjective, listener letters, and more.

