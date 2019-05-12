The Media Project #1458 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Barbara

(Airs 4/28 & 4/29/19) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Cailin, Mike, and Barbara talk about Governor Cuomo criticizes the New York Times, whether Sarah Huckabee Sanders is qualified to be the White House spokesperson, and how the media will cover Joe Biden’s campaign for President.