The Media Project #1455 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Barbara

By 6 hours ago

(Airs 4/21 @ 6 p.m. & 4/22 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Rex, and Barbara talk about the 2019 Pulitzer Prizes, whether advertisers or underwriters have ever pressured media, a listener letter about NPR and Noom, and more.

The Media Project #1454 - Alan, Rex, Judy And Ira

By Apr 14, 2019

(Airs 4/14 & 4/15/19 ) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about the National Enquirer now up for sale, journalists playing catch up, The Times Union starts underwriting specific stories, and much more.

The Media Project #1453 - Alan, Judy, Cailin, Mike

By Apr 7, 2019

(Airs 04/07 & 04/08/19) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Cailin and Mike talk about how the media handled the coverage of the Mueller Report summary released by Attorney General Barr, how the Federal Government uses sensitive material and grand jury testimony to justify keeping information from the press and public, what happened to a proposal in New York which would have made secret arrests possible, and much more.

The Media Project #1452 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Barbara

By Mar 31, 2019

(Airs 03/31/19 & 04/01/19) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, , and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Rex and Barbara talk about how the media handled the coverage of the Mueller Report summary released by Attorney General Barr, a proposal in New York which would make secret arrests possible, a listener letter, and much more.

The Media Project #1451 - Rex, Judy, Cailin, Barbara

By Mar 24, 2019

(Airs 3/24 & 3/25) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Barbara Lombardo, Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record, and Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Rex, Cailin Barbara and Judy talk about how the media handled the coverage of the New Zealand terrorist attack, online ethics and memes, and listener letters about the term flack to describe public relations professionals.