The Media Project #1455 - Alan, Judy, Rex, Barbara

(Airs 04/07 & 04/08/19) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Judy Patrick, Former Editor of the Daily Gazette and Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Cailin and Mike talk about how the media handled the coverage of the Mueller Report summary released by Attorney General Barr, how the Federal Government uses sensitive material and grand jury testimony to justify keeping information from the press and public, what happened to a proposal in New York which would have made secret arrests possible, and much more.