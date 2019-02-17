Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1446 Alan, Rex, Cailin, Judy



(Airs 2/17 & 2/18/19) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Cailin talk about whether news aggregators are good for journalism or bad, Bob Costas says he was punished for his commentary on concussions and the NFL, Jill Abramson and whether she committed plagiarism, and more.

The Media Project

