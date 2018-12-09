The Media Project #1436 - Alan, Barbara, Rex, Ira

(Airs 12/09 & 12/10) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith Barbara Lombardo is a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Barbara and Ira talk about Ivan Lajara being named Senior Editor of the Daily Freeman, and some of the latest business changes in the media, a listener letter, and much more.