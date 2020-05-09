Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Meatpackers Warn That The Coronavirus Outbreaks Might Lead To Meat Shortages By Amy Mayer • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 9, 2020 5:10 pm The meatpacking industry has slowed down due to the coronavirus outbreaks at the plants. Meatpackers warn that it could lead to meat shortages and stores limiting purchases. ShareTweetEmail