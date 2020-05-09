 Meatpackers Warn That The Coronavirus Outbreaks Might Lead To Meat Shortages | WAMC
Meatpackers Warn That The Coronavirus Outbreaks Might Lead To Meat Shortages

The meatpacking industry has slowed down due to the coronavirus outbreaks at the plants. Meatpackers warn that it could lead to meat shortages and stores limiting purchases.