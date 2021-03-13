Measure To Cut Number Of Petition Signatures Awaits NY Gov's Signature

Legislation pertaining to COVID-19 and election law was delivered Friday to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
The state legislature passed the bill that would reduce the number of signatures needed for a candidate’s name to be placed on the ballot in town and village elections in 2021. Westchester Democrat Tom Abinanti sponsored the bill in the Assembly. He says it would reduce the risk of spreading COVID by cutting down on person-to-person contact by reducing the number of signatures candidates need to get on the ballot. Abinanti says there have been other election law amendments to reduce the number of signatures, but they did not include in small towns, which this bill remedies. Democrat Pete Harckham sponsored the bill the Senate.