 Measure To Cut Number Of Petition Signatures Awaits NY Gov's Signature | WAMC

Measure To Cut Number Of Petition Signatures Awaits NY Gov's Signature

By Allison Dunne 19 seconds ago
  • ballot box
    Wikimedia Commons

Legislation pertaining to COVID-19 and election law was delivered Friday to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The state legislature passed the bill that would reduce the number of signatures needed for a candidate’s name to be placed on the ballot in town and village elections in 2021. Westchester Democrat Tom Abinanti sponsored the bill in the Assembly. He says it would reduce the risk of spreading COVID by cutting down on person-to-person contact by reducing the number of signatures candidates need to get on the ballot. Abinanti says there have been other election law amendments to reduce the number of signatures, but they did not include in small towns, which this bill remedies. Democrat Pete Harckham sponsored the bill the Senate.

Tags: 
Assemblyman Tom Abinanti
ballot
2021 elections
State Senator Pete Harckham

Related Content

NYS Lawmakers Aim To Offer Retirement Incentives To Public Employees

By Allison Dunne Feb 7, 2021

Two Democratic New York state lawmakers from the Hudson Valley have introduced a bill to help state and local governments save money. It would be by offering early retirement to public employees.

In NYS, Supermarkets Will Have To Direct Excess Food To Certain Entities

By Allison Dunne Dec 31, 2020
Part of the current food shelf at the North Country Veterans Association
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill sponsored by Hudson Valley lawmakers to increase food donations to food pantries and similar nonprofits.

NYS Will Begin A Study of Property Tax Exemptions

By Allison Dunne Dec 4, 2020
Donkey Hotey/Flickr

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation to launch the study of real property tax exemptions. Hudson Valley lawmakers were the prime sponsors of the bill they say could results in changes in tax status and savings for residents and municipalities.

Developmental Disability Advocates Oppose NYS Budget Cuts

By Allison Dunne Dec 4, 2020
Billboards from NYADD in Albany, November 2020
Courtesy of the New York Alliance for Developmental Disabilities (NYADD)

A number of New York state assemblymembers recently called on the state to reverse funding cuts to the intellectual and developmental disability community. They say that even though funding is especially strained across the board because of COVID-19, the developmental disability community cannot afford the cuts.

Hudson Valley Democratic Assemblyman Tom Abinanti has long advocated for the developmental disability community.

“We have gone from benign neglect to active abandonment of people with disabilities,” Abinanti says. “And it’s all about money. It’s all about money.”

Shared-Use Path On Mario Cuomo Bridge Is Open

By Allison Dunne Jun 15, 2020
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo (right) and NYS Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll
Courtesy of the Office of NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

A shared-use path across the Hudson River that has been years in the making opened Monday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the 2 p.m. opening on the bridge named for his late father.

Columbia County Democrats Endorse Slate Of Candidates

By Mar 1, 2021
Don Krapf for Sheriff

Columbia County Democrats have endorsed candidates for this year’s local elections.