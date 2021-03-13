Measure To Cut Number Of Petition Signatures Awaits NY Gov's Signature

A number of New York state assemblymembers recently called on the state to reverse funding cuts to the intellectual and developmental disability community. They say that even though funding is especially strained across the board because of COVID-19, the developmental disability community cannot afford the cuts.

Hudson Valley Democratic Assemblyman Tom Abinanti has long advocated for the developmental disability community.

“We have gone from benign neglect to active abandonment of people with disabilities,” Abinanti says. “And it’s all about money. It’s all about money.”