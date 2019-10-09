McCoy Proposes $732.9M Budget For Albany County

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has released his budget plan for 2020.

McCoy says the $732.9 million spending plan keeps taxes flat and spending below the state-mandated property tax cap. "We're not raising your taxes for the seventh year in a row. We rolled up our sleeves and this is a budget again that's fiscally sound. No gimmicks. No one shots. It's about the taxpayers, but it's about the quality of services we provide, to continue that quality service expand on it, but not trying not to use your tax dollars."

The Democrat concedes the new automatic discovery process, part of state criminal justice changes, could test the budget.

The proposal includes $25,000 to assist local municipalities conduct a complete 2020 Census count, as Albany tries to protect federal funding earmarked for children’s health insurance, Medicaid, SNAP and more.

