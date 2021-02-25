 Mayor Wants SUNY To Set Up A Second WCC Campus In Yonkers | WAMC

Mayor Wants SUNY To Set Up A Second WCC Campus In Yonkers

By Allison Dunne 50 minutes ago
  • Rising Ground site, Yonkers, NY
    Rising Ground site, Yonkers, NY
    Courtesy of the City of Yonkers

The Yonkers mayor is calling on SUNY to establish a community college campus in the city.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano wants SUNY to purchase the 32-acre property at human services organization Rising Ground, formerly Leake & Watts, in the southeastern portion of the city overlooking the Hudson River. He says the site could serve as a second campus for Westchester Community College, seeing as 25 percent of the college’s students are Yonkers residents. A spokeswoman says SUNY is open to any good idea to reach more New Yorkers with a SUNY education. She says, “Given this is a case of first impression, we will need to do our due diligence to make sure it could work financially and academically.” The college has six extension center locations, including in Yonkers.

