Mayor Urges Residents: Call D.C.

With her city on the verge of cuts and layoffs during the pandemic, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has a message to residents: call President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

New York’s capital city is facing up to a $20 million revenue shortfall, according to Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

"We need to ensure that we are able to replace the revenue that we've lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic so that we can continue to provide essential city services and support the workers who have been on the front line from the very beginning."

Sheehan is asking residents to call on Senator McConnell and President Trump to provide direct federal aid to state and local governments. On Tuesday, Sheehan warned of cuts to city services.

