Mayor Proposes Statewide Carbon Pollution Fee

The mayor of Burlington, Vermont, joined by a coalition of environmental and business leaders, is proposing a statewide revenue-neutral carbon pollution fee that they say would help cut emissions by 37 percent by 2040.

Mayor Miro Weinberger's outlined his proposal Friday at the Renewable Energy Vermont Conference in South Burlington.

The Democrat says it’s an unusual idea and emphasizes that he is not proposing a carbon tax. “In this proposal we charge a fee at the time that people are burning fossil fuels but we rebate that fee back out to Vermont businesses and households on a per-job or a per-capita basis.”

Burlington’s mayor included an analysis of the economic and environmental impacts of a statewide carbon fee.

