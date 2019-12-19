Matt Simpson Announces Assembly Campaign

A candidate has entered the race for New York’s 114th state Assembly seat after the incumbent announced he’s running for state Senate.

Two weeks ago long-time Republican state Senator Betty Little announced she would retire from her 45th district seat. A week later, 114th District Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec announced he will run for the Senate seat.

Thursday, Town of Horicon Supervisor and president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages Matt Simpson, a Republican, said he’ll run for Stec’s Assembly seat. Simpson said as a member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors he has been a central figure in keeping the county in a “fiscally strong position.”