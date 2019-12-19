Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Matt Simpson Announces Assembly Campaign

By 18 minutes ago
  • Town of Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson announces his campaign for the 114th Assembly district
    Town of Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson announces his campaign for the 114th Assembly district
    Photo provided by Matt Simpson

A candidate has entered the race for New York’s 114th  state Assembly seat after the incumbent announced he’s running for state Senate.

Two weeks ago long-time Republican state Senator Betty Little announced she would retire from her 45th district seat. A week later, 114th District Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec announced he will run for the Senate seat.

Thursday, Town of Horicon Supervisor and president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages Matt Simpson, a Republican, said he’ll run for Stec’s Assembly seat. Simpson said as a member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors he has been a central figure in keeping the county in a “fiscally strong position.”

Tags: 
Simpson
Matt Simpson
Stec
Dan Stec
Little
Betty Little
114th District
45th District

Related Content

Assemblyman Dan Stec Announces State Senate Campaign

By Dec 12, 2019
114th district Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec (file)
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The race for the 45th state New York Senate district seat is gearing up after Republican Betty Little’s announcement last week that she would retire. Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec on Wednesday announced that he’s running for the seat.

Stec Will Run To Replace Little In NYS Senate; Jones Won't

Assemblymen Jones (left) and Stec answer questions during legislative forum
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York State Assemblyman Dan Stec of Queensbury will run for the state Senate in 2020. The Republican from the 114th district announced Wednesday that he will try to succeed retiring Republican Betty Little in the 45th district. Stec was first elected in 2012. Just after Stec jumped into the race to replace Little, Democratic Assemblyman D. Billy Jones of the 115th district announced he will not be a candidate for Senate.

State Senator Republican Betty Little Will Not Run For Re-election

By Dec 5, 2019
New York state Senator Betty Little announces she will not run for re-election in 2020
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Longtime Republican New York state Senator Betty Little announced today that she will not run for re-election in 2020. As WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley reports, Little is the second Republican in a week to make such a move.