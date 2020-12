The Speaker of the Massachusetts House delivered a farewell address Tuesday, addressing the chamber just hours before resigning his seat. Democrat Robert DeLeo of Winthrop ended the longest tenure for any House Speaker in state history. Elected in 1991, DeLeo is expected to take a job at Northeastern University. Quincy Democrat Ron Mariano replaces DeLeo as Speaker.

For more on the leadership change, WAMC spoke with Matt Murphy of State House News Service.