The Colonie Democratic Committee has endorsed a candidate in the race to replace retiring Town Supervisor Paula Mahan. Kelly Mateja, a political newcomer, is hoping to keep the supervisor’s office in Democratic hands. Mahan has served as supervisor of the Albany County town since 2008.

She won re-election by about 100 votes in 2019. The Republican Party has not yet endorsed a candidate in the race. Mateja spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.