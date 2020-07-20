 Mastering Change At Any Stage Of Life | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Mastering Change At Any Stage Of Life

By 1 hour ago

The pandemic has brought an unprecedented crush of change and uncertainty; personal, professional, emotional, spiritual. Many Americans are losing jobs, losing loved ones, changing careers, rethinking where they live, whom they live with, what they believe.

How do we make sense of all this change? How do we process pivotal moments and convert them into periods of growth and renewal? In a timely and pioneering new book, "Life Is In The Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age," Bruce Feiler investigates how to navigate life’s biggest transitions with meaning, purpose, and skill.

Feiler, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Secrets of Happy Families" and "Council of Dads" and himself a cancer survivor, spent the last five years crisscrossing the country, collecting hundreds of life stories of Americans who’ve been through major life changes, or lifequakes as Bruce calls them. With a team of twelve, he coded these stories, identifying patterns and takeaways that can help all of us survive and thrive in times of change.

Tags: 
change
transition
bruce feiler
live
human behavior
adaptation
professional
growth
live is in the transitions
mastering change

Related Content

How To Move Beyond Political Hobbyism, Take Action, And Make Real Change

By Feb 12, 2020
Book cover for "Politics is for Power"

Eitan Hersh received a PhD from Harvard University in 2011. He served for six years on the faculty of Yale University as assistant professor of political science and resident fellow of the Institution for Social and Policy Studies before becoming a tenured associate professor of political science at Tufts University.

In "Politics Is for Power: How to Move Beyond Political Hobbyism, Take Action, and Make Real Change," Hersh shows us a way toward more effective political participation.

Putting Peace First: 7 Commitments To Change The World

By Jan 31, 2019
Book Cover: Putting Peace First by Eric Dawson

Young people are usually eager to change the world, but not given a chance. Eric Dawson's new book "Putting Peace First: 7 Commitments To Change The World" empowers young people to make change happen now. Eric David Dawson is the CEO and Co-founder of Peace First.

A Journey Through The Changing Human Body

By Dec 26, 2018
Book Cover - Shapeshifters

To be alive is to be in perpetual metamorphosis: growing, healing, learning, aging. In "Shapeshifters," physician and writer Gavin Francis considers the inevitable changes all of our bodies undergo such as birth, puberty, and death, but also laughter, sleeping, and healing; and those that only some of our bodies will like getting a tattoo, experiencing psychosis, suffering anorexia, being pregnant, or undergoing a gender transition.

Gavin Francis is a physician and the award-winning author of four books, including "Adventures in Human Being," "Empire Antarctica;" and "True North."