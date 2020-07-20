Mastering Change At Any Stage Of Life

The pandemic has brought an unprecedented crush of change and uncertainty; personal, professional, emotional, spiritual. Many Americans are losing jobs, losing loved ones, changing careers, rethinking where they live, whom they live with, what they believe.

How do we make sense of all this change? How do we process pivotal moments and convert them into periods of growth and renewal? In a timely and pioneering new book, "Life Is In The Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age," Bruce Feiler investigates how to navigate life’s biggest transitions with meaning, purpose, and skill.

Feiler, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Secrets of Happy Families" and "Council of Dads" and himself a cancer survivor, spent the last five years crisscrossing the country, collecting hundreds of life stories of Americans who’ve been through major life changes, or lifequakes as Bruce calls them. With a team of twelve, he coded these stories, identifying patterns and takeaways that can help all of us survive and thrive in times of change.