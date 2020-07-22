 MassDEP Seeks More Public Comment On Waste Disposal Plan | WAMC
MassDEP Seeks More Public Comment On Waste Disposal Plan

Massachusetts updates its master plan for solid waste disposal every ten years. MassDEP extended the public comment period on the draft master plan through Sept. 15, 2020 and scheduled four public hearings to take place remotely this summer.
    The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is holding a remote public hearing tonight on a new master plan for waste disposal.

     The plan, updated every ten years, will help guide the development of far reaching public policy.

     Under pressure from environmental groups, MassDEP earlier this year agreed to extend the public comment period on the master plan until September 15th

      Three additional public hearings conducted online and via telephone will be held.

     For more about the importance of the solid waste master plan, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Janet Domenitz, executive director of MassPIRG.

