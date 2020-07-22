MassDEP Seeks More Public Comment On Waste Disposal Plan

Listen to the interview with Janet Domenitz.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is holding a remote public hearing tonight on a new master plan for waste disposal.

The plan, updated every ten years, will help guide the development of far reaching public policy.

Under pressure from environmental groups, MassDEP earlier this year agreed to extend the public comment period on the master plan until September 15th

Three additional public hearings conducted online and via telephone will be held.

For more about the importance of the solid waste master plan, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Janet Domenitz, executive director of MassPIRG.