Massachusetts Updates Mask Guidance Following CDC Reversal

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released updated COVID-19 masking guidance, recommending vaccinated individuals wear them in certain circumstances. It comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance recommending masks in COVID hotspots. 

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says Friday it recommends "that a fully vaccinated person wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated." 

The Massachusetts Education Department Friday issued COVID-19 guidance for schools this fall that differs from the latest recommendation from the CDC when it comes to mask-wearing.  The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for students, teachers and staff regardless of vaccination status. 

The guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said schools could allow vaccinated students to remain unmasked. The department said it “strongly recommends” students in kindergarten through 6th grade wear masks when indoors. It said local districts should make decisions based on their particular circumstances. The Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s largest educators union, had praised the CDC guidance on masking.

