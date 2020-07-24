Massachusetts Sheriffs, Black And Latino Caucus Release Joint Statement On Systemic Racism

The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association has released a joint statement with the state legislature’s Black and Latino Caucus calling for reforms aimed at ending systemic racism among law enforcement. From establishing a Use of Force Review Board and banning chokeholds to enhancing training on de-escalation and racial bias, the document calls for a collaborative approach to pursuing racial justice. WAMC spoke with caucus chair Carlos Gonzalez, the Democratic State Representative from the 10th Hampden district, about the statement.