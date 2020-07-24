 Massachusetts Sheriffs, Black And Latino Caucus Release Joint Statement On Systemic Racism | WAMC
Massachusetts Sheriffs, Black And Latino Caucus Release Joint Statement On Systemic Racism

  • The joint statement from the Massachusetts Sheriffs' Association and the Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus.
    The Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association

The Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association has released a joint statement with the state legislature’s Black and Latino Caucus calling for reforms aimed at ending systemic racism among law enforcement. From establishing a Use of Force Review Board and banning chokeholds to enhancing training on de-escalation and racial bias, the document calls for a collaborative approach to pursuing racial justice. WAMC spoke with caucus chair Carlos Gonzalez, the Democratic State Representative from the 10th Hampden district, about the statement.

