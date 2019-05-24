Massachusetts Senate Passes 2020 Budget

The Massachusetts state senate has finalized its version of the state’s 2020 budget.

State Senator Adam Hinds – the Democrat who represents Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties – says the budget has benefits for his district.

“We were able to get another million dollars on rural school aid to bring it up to $2.5 million. You’ll remember this is a new line item we got in last year, so we were happy to see that the Senate supported that.”

Hinds says the budget also secured around $370,000 in funding for the Berkshire Flyer pilot project that would establish rail service between New York City and the Berkshires in summer 2020, as well as more funding for emergency shelters and other projects. The budget now moves to conference committee and is due to the governor by the end of June.