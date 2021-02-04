Massachusetts Legislature Plans More Oversight Of Pandemic Response

Listen to the interview with State Sen. Eric Lesser.

With complaints rising about a slow and uneven rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts, the state legislature is planning to step up oversight.

Legislative leaders have announced three new standing committees that will focus on the state’s pandemic response.

House Speaker Ron Mariano said there were “communications and operational shortcomings” by the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker in the vaccine rollout.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with State Senator Eric Lesser, who represents the First Hampden and Hampshire district.