 Massachusetts Legislature Plans More Oversight Of Pandemic Response | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Massachusetts Legislature Plans More Oversight Of Pandemic Response

By 1 hour ago

State Sen Eric Lesser (D-1st Hampden and Hampshire) seen here at town hall in 2017, filed emergency legislation to get the Baker administration to set up a call center for people to make appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit Youtube

    With complaints rising about a slow and uneven rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts, the state legislature is planning to step up oversight.

     Legislative leaders have announced three new standing committees that will focus on the state’s pandemic response.

     House Speaker Ron Mariano said there were “communications and operational shortcomings” by the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker in the vaccine rollout.

     WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with State Senator Eric Lesser, who represents the First Hampden and Hampshire district.

Tags: 
Eric Lesser
Massachusetts COVID-19
Vaccine Rollout
Springfield COVID-19

Related Content

Springfield State Legislators Preview 2021

By Jan 20, 2021
The Massachusetts State House

   On the eve of the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the Springfield Democratic City Committee hosted a virtual gathering to preview legislative priorities for 2021. 

Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Initiative Has Drawbacks

By Aug 7, 2020
COVID-19 Diagram
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A testing program for the coronavirus in Massachusetts communities with higher infection rates is starting in Springfield, but its effectiveness is being questioned.