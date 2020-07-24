Massachusetts Issues New Traveler Rules

Hoping to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker has announced new travel rules that go into effect on August 1.

All travelers entering the state must fill out a “Massachusetts Travel Form” and quarantine for 14 days. People are exempt if traveling from a state with a comparably low coronavirus infection rate, or they produce a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours prior to arriving in Massachusetts. Baker said the rules apply to state residents returning home, out-of-state residents, and college students returning to campus in the fall. Failure to comply could result in a $500 per-day fine.

“Do not travel here if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and if you’re visiting us from another state, take a moment to learn about the rules,” Baker said Friday.

Baker said Massachusetts companies are being urged not to send employees on business trips to states with high rates of COVID-19 infections.