Listen to the interview with Matt Szafranski.

There is increasing speculation about a change in the top leadership of the Massachusetts House.

Reports this week said Speaker Robert DeLeo is planning to step down to take a job with Northeastern University.

The Democrat from Winthrop is the longest serving speaker in Massachusetts history.

What might his departure mean for western Massachusetts?

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.