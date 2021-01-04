 Massachusetts First Responders Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Starting On Jan. 11 | WAMC
Massachusetts First Responders Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Starting On Jan. 11

Massachusetts has been working with local agencies to draw up plans to vaccinate about 45,000 police officers, firefighters, and EMTs against COVID-19.

     First responders in Massachusetts will able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on January 11th, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today. 

    The state has been working with public safety agencies to develop plans for vaccinating the roughly 45,000 first responders statewide. 

     Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said Monday he is anxious to get the vaccine into the arms of police officers and firefighters in the largest city in western Massachusetts.

     "We are at a critical juncture right now, " Sarno said at his regular COVID-19 briefing."We need the vaccine yesterday."

     As of Monday, Sarno said 33 Springfield Police Officers are off the job after a positive test for COVID-19.   The Springfield Fire Department is down 11 people who have either contracted the disease or are in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who was infected.

    Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said despite precautions, including preventing officers from riding together in cars and frequent cleaning and sanitizing of police buildings, the number of officers off the job because of COVID-19 is the most since the start of the pandemic.

    "We look forward to getting the vaccine into the department as soon as we possibly can." said Clapprood.

    State police have been assigned to assist patrolling Springfield because of the drop in the number of local officers available.

    Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said her department expects to receive a shipment of vaccine this week to administer to the city’s first responders.

    " It would appear it a process that should be a a 'no-brainer', but it is not," said Caulton-Harris, explaining that there are medical screenings and other considerations before someone can be administered a vaccine.

    The rollout of the vaccine, which started three weeks ago with healthcare workers followed by residents of long term care facilities, comes as virus activity remains very high in Springfield. 

   There were 4,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Springfield in December – 1,829 more than in November and the highest monthly total since the start of the pandemic.

   "I am so hopeful that is the highest month that we will ever see," said Caulton-Harris.

   Springfield recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths last week, bringing the total for the pandemic in the city to 158.

  

