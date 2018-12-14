Massachusetts Employers Push To Reduce Emergency Room Use, Save Money

A new business coalition in Massachusetts is trying to lower health care costs by targeting overuse of hospital emergency rooms.

Led by the 4000-member Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the coalition will produce a workplace campaign about seeking medical care in the right places.

AIM vice president Christopher Geehern said the goal is a 20 percent reduction in avoidable ER use over two years.

"Everytime someone walks into an emergency room the average cost of that visit is more than $1,200," said Geehern.

A study from the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission found that 42 percent of all emergency department visits in 2015 were avoidable as people sought treatment for common complaints such as stomach pain, skin rashes, and tooth aches.