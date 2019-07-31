Mass. Rep. Barrett Talks North Adams, Neal, Pot, 2019 Goals

State lawmakers in Massachusetts recently sent a budget for the fiscal year that started July 1st to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk — three weeks late. That was just one of the major items under consideration on Beacon Hill, where lawmakers have been debating the future of east-west rail, state university tuition, and the scandal at the Registry of Motor Vehicles. But 1st Berkshire District State Representative John Barrett, a Democrat, says local concerns are on his radar for the rest of 2019 — including efforts to boost the region’s economy and bolster its shrinking population. Barrett spoke with WAMC.