MASS MoCA Announces 2019 Schedule

MASS MoCA has announced its 2019 schedule.

Director of Communications Jodi Joseph says the contemporary art museum in North Adams, Massachusetts will have something for everyone in the new year.

“From – on stages – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic to, at the other end of the spectrum, Punch Brothers," said Joseph. "Throw a little Mitski in there – her album was just named by Pitchfork as the number one album of 2018.”

The schedule includes theater presentations from a variety of artists, including actor Jon Hamm. Joseph says almost 50,000 square feet of gallery space will be turned over for new exhibitions early in the year. For more on the 2019 MASS MoCA schedule, click here.