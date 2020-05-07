 Mass. Auditor Discusses Child Abuse Findings, Past Audits Of COVID-19-Stricken Soldiers’ Homes | WAMC

Mass. Auditor Discusses Child Abuse Findings, Past Audits Of COVID-19-Stricken Soldiers’ Homes

    Massachusetts Auditor Suzanne Bump
Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump says an audit of the Department of Early Education and Care found a number of shortcomings in the agency — from inconsistent investigation and reporting of child abuse to a failure to properly conduct background checks on its staff. Bump’s audit – which ran from 2016 to 2018 – has produced a number of recommendations to the EEC. WAMC spoke with Bump about her investigation, as well as her department’s past examinations of the soldiers’ homes in Chelsea and Holyoke. The horror has garnered national headlines, with more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths at the state-run nursing facilities for veterans in Massachusetts since March. Bump says audits in 2016 and 2017 indicated issues with the facilities years before the pandemic.

Massachusetts auditor Suzanne Bump
Holyoke Soldiers' Home
department of early education and care

