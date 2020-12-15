Marshall Karp Returns To Talk "NYPD Red 6"

Marshall Karp has coauthored six #1 Bestsellers with James Patterson, most notably the "NYPD Red" series. It is soon to be seven with today’s release of "NYPD Red 6." Karp is also known for his "Lomax and Biggs" Crime Fiction series.

Karp met Patterson when they both worked in advertising. About the same time James started turning out bestsellers, Karp went to LA, where he wrote for TV and film, and secretly plotted to kill many of the people he worked with in Hollywood.

One of those plots became his first novel, "The Rabbit Factory," which opens with the murder of the man inside the rabbit suit in a Disneyesque theme park. Other books in the "Lomax and Biggs" series include: "Bloodthirsty," "Flipping Out," "Cut, Paste, Kill" and "Terminal."