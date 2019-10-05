Markey Declares Self "Most Energized" In Political Life At Pittsfield Stop

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey made a campaign stop in Pittsfield Saturday morning.

Markey, seeking a second term, has three challengers in September’s Democratic primary. Congressman Joe Kennedy made his own stop in Pittsfield two weeks ago. Also running are Shannon Liss-Riordan and Steve Pemberton.

Asked about his age, the 73-year-old junior senator told reporters that “this is the most energized [he] has been in his entire political life,” which began as a state representative in 1973.

“Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 10 days ago said that ‘Ed Markey is the generational change the country has been waiting for,’ so on the big issues of healthcare, the Green New Deal, Gun Control, I have been leading and I will continue to lead.”

Markey and Ocasio-Cortez co-sponsored the Green New Deal in February.