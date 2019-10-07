Mark Mulcahy Swings Through Albany On Tour Behind “The Gus”

Mark Mulcahy is best known for his bands Miracle Legion and Polaris – the latter, a fictional group found in the world of 90’s Nickelodeon show “The Adventures of Pete & Pete.” He’s also a solo artist, and is touring behind a new album called “The Gus.” Before his October 10th concert at The Linda – WAMC’s performing arts studio in Albany – Mulcahy spoke with WAMC about songwriting, his lyrics, and coming up in New Haven, Connecticut in the 1980’s.
You can catch Mark on the road at these shows:
October 10 – Albany, NY @ The Linda
October 11 – Boston, MA @ The Red Room at Cafe 939
October 13 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
October 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle
October 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC
October 19 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre