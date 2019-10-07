Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Mark Mulcahy Swings Through Albany On Tour Behind “The Gus”

By 5 minutes ago
  • Mark Mulcahy
    Mark Mulcahy
    Ken Maiuri / markmulcahy.com

Mark Mulcahy is best known for his bands Miracle Legion and Polaris – the latter, a fictional group found in the world of 90’s Nickelodeon show “The Adventures of Pete & Pete.” He’s also a solo artist, and is touring behind a new album called “The Gus.” Before his October 10th concert at The Linda – WAMC’s performing arts studio in Albany – Mulcahy spoke with WAMC about songwriting, his lyrics, and coming up in New Haven, Connecticut in the 1980’s.

You can catch Mark on the road at these shows:

October 10 – Albany, NY @ The Linda

October 11 – Boston, MA @ The Red Room at Cafe 939

October 13 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

October 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle

October 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

October 19 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Tags: 
mark mulcahy
miracle legion
polaris
the linda

Related Content

Mark Mulcahy Plays The Possum In The Driveway

By Jun 16, 2017
Mark Mulcahy


  Mark Mulcahy was the singer for the New Haven, Connecticut-based band Miracle Legion, active in the 1980s to mid-1990s. The band split up awhile ago but reunited last year to play some shows -- including a gig at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio.

 

Mark’s band Polaris was the house band for the mid-1990s Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Following the cancelation of Pete & Pete, Mulcahy found himself playing solo and releasing albums on the Mezzotint label -- the most recent of which came out in April and is entitled The Possum in the Driveway.

 

He’s assembled a band to play the album in its entirety at The Parlor Room in Northampton, MA on 6/21; Lyric Hall Theater in New Haven, CT on 6/22; and Joe’s Pub in New York City on 6/27.

Rochmon Record Club Listening Party At The Linda - Eagles "Hotel California"

By May 28, 2019
Artwork for Rochmon Record Club Listening Party At The Linda - Eagles "Hotel California"

This Thursday at 7:30 - The Rochmon Record Club will converge at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio to listen, learn about and discuss the classic 1976 album “Hotel California” by the Eagles.

“Hotel California” marked a shift in sound for the easy going southern Californian rockers and remains the Eagles best-selling original album. “Hotel California” is the first Eagles album to feature the legendary Joe Walsh on guitar and his presence is felt all over the record.

The Listening Party begins with a live audio & video presentation by Chuck Vosganian aka “Rochmon” and he joins us.

Happy Traum To Celebrate Pete Seeger's 100th At The Linda

By May 2, 2019
Pete Seeger and Happy Traum at Woodstock Playhouse ~1975

The great Pete Seeger would have been 100 years old tomorrow, were we lucky enough to still have him with us. WAMC is hosting a celebration of Pete with folk musician Happy Traum. The concert will be at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio in Albany, New York tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. Happy will perform songs he learned from Pete - traditional folk ballads, songs of love and protest, and some of Pete’s iconic compositions.

Tickets are available for a $100 pledge to WAMC and the event proceeds will support WAMC's June Locked Box.

Two anonymous donors have made up to 15 tickets available for those who can't afford the pledge. Please call 800 323 9262 to claim one of those tickets while supplies last. 

Front Parlor Storytelling Series At The Linda 3/15

By Mar 11, 2019
Artwork for Front Parlor event - black background, white letters, picture of Jeff Simmermon

The Front Parlor Series began in February 2011. Front Parlor is held twice a month in Troy and in Albany and features storytellers and comedians from the Capital Region and beyond. Storytellers share witty, honest, terrifying, compelling, and sometimes sorrowful tales from their own personal lives and observations. The 8th Anniversary show happens this Friday at 8PM at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio and Front Parlor will feature 5 brilliant storytellers.

To tell us more we welcome local artist, storyteller, and corporate educator Gregor Wynnyczuk, producer of the show Jamie Thompson, and stand-up comedian Jeff Simmermon -- who has been featured on The Moth, This American Life, The Risk Podcast, and in his own show "And I Am Not Lying Variety Show" at the Upright Citizens Brigade in NYC.